That's a common story, so many people grow up wanting a texture that they don’t have.

"[It's] a discussion for societal norms. You’ve been born into this body, you’ve been born into a specific life. [But] so often, we’re looking at a 'grass is always greener' situation instead of working with what we were given, accepting what we were given, and doing the best we can to have a relationship with that. I am constantly interacting with my fans, or my warriors as I call them, about this."



You call your fans warriors?

"My warriors! They’re my warriors, because they’re fighting for my career! Let’s be honest, [with all] their support, their watching of the show, their commitment to being a part of the movies that I do — they’re fighting for me and I am so appreciative of it. Their intention means a lot to me — everything they’re doing for me I can do for them as well...I interact with my fans and there is a constant conversation of ‘I don’t want to look like this,' 'I don't like my hair,' or 'I don't like my body.'



It’s an interesting thing, when it comes to hair, because it’s not going to change. Your hair follicles are not going to start changing the texture of your hair all of a sudden, but instead, [I say] to start working with it. What I love about John Frieda in particular, is that they have products for each kind of hair, so really, the search should be, 'What is going to work best for me with what I’ve been given?,' versus, 'How do I get something else?' That is the conversation we are constantly having in society."



What's your message to your fans who are fighting their hair texture instead of accepting it?

"It would be this: Let’s talk about logic, about reality. You’ve been given something that’s beautiful and perfect for you, so instead of wondering what you can do to be something else, let’s figure out what you can do to love who you are today and work with what you have today!



"It’s something that I am always telling myself, too. I see myself on-screen all the time and I can’t lie, I’m not void of these feelings. I am a victim of wanting what I don’t have. Sadly, it's the way we’ve been trained."



How do you personally rise above it?

"Think about what 7-year-old you thought. 7-year-old me was not concerned with my weight, concerned if I had the prettiest or the longest hair, or if I was the tallest or smartest girl in the school. I was of wonder and imagination and kindness, and I wanted to give and play and take risks and jump and leap — that is who we are! Then, society comes and starts saying, 'Don’t touch that, don't do that. Oh, you have straight hair, too bad you don’t have curly hair,' or, 'Oh, too bad because you would be beautiful if you were 5-foot-10, but you’re only 5-foot-4. Then, you start to get this conditioning in your mind. We don’t even realize that that voice is not who we are.