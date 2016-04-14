Unlike some of her Hollywood peers, Emilia Clarke is pretty pleased with the results of one recent photoshopped magazine spread.
Back in November 2015, Clarke graced the cover of Esquire magazine as its Sexiest Woman Alive. As one might imagine, the shoot called for minimal clothing and maximum bedroom eyes. It may seem this would be a walk in the park for a woman who has disrobed many times as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones. But that was not the case, as Clarke explained to Ellen DeGeneres this week.
The actress admitted to needing a bit of liquid courage to really embrace the "sexy" vibe the mag was going for.
“That was a funny shoot,” Clarke said. “Doing those kind of sex scenes on camera is one thing, but doing it as yourself, I need alcohol to do.”
Clarke couldn't help but laugh as she explained the situation. “They just kept giving me vodka,” she said.
DeGeneres displayed a large photo of the cover as Clarke explained, "That’s me, drunk. That’s me — photoshopped and drunk.”
Watch a clip of the interview, below.
