Unlike some of her Hollywood peers , Emilia Clarke is pretty pleased with the results of one recent photoshopped magazine spread.Back in November 2015, Clarke graced the cover of Esquire magazine as its Sexiest Woman Alive . As one might imagine, the shoot called for minimal clothing and maximum bedroom eyes. It may seem this would be a walk in the park for a woman who has disrobed many times as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones . But that was not the case, as Clarke explained to Ellen DeGeneres this week.The actress admitted to needing a bit of liquid courage to really embrace the "sexy" vibe the mag was going for.“That was a funny shoot,” Clarke said. “Doing those kind of sex scenes on camera is one thing, but doing it as yourself, I need alcohol to do.”Clarke couldn't help but laugh as she explained the situation. “They just kept giving me vodka,” she said.DeGeneres displayed a large photo of the cover as Clarke explained, "That’s me, drunk. That’s me — photoshopped and drunk.”Watch a clip of the interview, below.