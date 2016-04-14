Olivia Munn Froze Her Eggs — & Wants You To Freeze Yours, Too

Many celebrity women have opened up about their journeys with IVF treatments or egg-freezing. Now, you can add Olivia Munn to that growing list, People reports.
On Tuesday, the X-Men: Apocalypse star told Anna Faris (on the actress' podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified) that she froze "a bunch of eggs.”
"I did, years ago, freeze a bunch of eggs," Munn, 35, explained. "I went to the doctor and did the whole test, and he said, ‘You know, you actually have a lot of eggs. You’re really lucky. A girlfriend of mine, we’re the same age — she’d gone to the doctor, had a test, and she had the egg count of a 50-year-old," Munn added, highlighting how individual fertility can be.
Munn said that she encourages all women to follow suit and freeze their eggs: “It’s no longer on the experimental list, and I think that every girl should do it. For one, you don’t have to race the clock anymore. You don’t have to worry about it — worry about your job or anything. It’s there."
Munn is correct that egg-freezing is no longer experimental; The American Society of Reproductive Medicine made that official back in 2012. And since then, the process has become a hot topic as the mean age of first-time mothers continues to rise. But the problem is that freezing your eggs can be prohibitively expensive (it's not usually covered by insurance).
Still, according to the latest stats, the number of women freezing their eggs has been rising exponentially: from 475 in 2009 to nearly 4,000 in 2013, according to data collected by the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology. Some experts estimate that by 2018, 76,000 women will opt for the procedure.
