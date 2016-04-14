If you've ever examined paparazzi shots of celebs at the airport and marveled at how impossibly chic they manage to look while schlepping through security, you're certainly not alone. Orange Is The New Black actress Ruby Rose got real about the concept of "airport style" with Galore in a recent interview.
"I don’t see myself as a fashion person at all in my day-to-day life. I’m always just in awe of Gigi Hadid, all of those girls — Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall, Cara. They are all at the airport as if it’s their runway, and I’m like, 'What?!'" Rose told the magazine. "They’re always so well put-together, just too fly! Impeccable style, looking amazing — I’m so impressed."
As for Rose, she's definitely not viewing curbside pickup as a catwalk. "And me, I’m always at the airport in kicks and a hoodie, not killing it," she told the magazine.
Of course, if you want to look tricked-out for the TSA line, by all means, go for it. But thanks to Rose, here's another reminder that it's fully okay to don a travel outfit that involves sweats and/or leggings.
