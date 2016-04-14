It's time to get acquainted with Jesse Jo Stark. The 24-year-old L.A. resident, who just so happens to be best friends with Bella Hadid, is a modern-day, kohl-eyed indie icon. Her Instagram is also worth a follow, crammed full of vintage clothing, parties in the hills, and hair and tattoo-inspiration worth screen-shotting.
Stark made her acting debut in Gia Coppola's Palo Alto, photographer Mark "Cobrasnake" Hunter calls her his "muse," and she's also best friends with Atlanta De Cadenet. Plus, Jesse Jo makes clothes on the side — a skill she's been honing since age eight — and she works alongside her parents at her family’s company, Chrome Hearts, a luxury goods and accessories brand. Yes, she likes to party, but you'll likely find her cooking pasta at her Malibu home and entertaining friends these days — that is, when she's not in the studio. Jesse Jo's music, a fusion of modern Rockabilly blues and pop, is catchy as hell, and her latest single "Down My Drain" hasn't left our heads. Luckily for us then, we've got exclusive access to the video for your viewing pleasure.
Directed by Olivia Malone and starring Bella Hadid, the monochrome, downright creepy cowgirl flick is a perfect blend of What Katie Did meets True Detective, and has inspired us to invest in a high-necked embroidered dress, pronto. Into Jesse? She's currently touring the U.S. and has two sold out shows at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on April 20 and The Independent in San Francisco on April 26, where she's supporting The Heavy. You can download the single here and stay tuned: she's our next Instagram stalk star.
