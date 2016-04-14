It's time to get acquainted with Jesse Jo Stark. The 24-year-old LA resident, who just so happens to be best friends with Bella Hadid, is a modern-day, kohl-eyed indie icon. Her Instagram is well worth a follow, crammed full of American vintage clothing, parties in the hills, and hair and tattoo-inspiration worth screen-shotting. She made her acting debut in Gia Coppola's Palo Alto, Mark "Cobrasnake" Hunter calls her his 'muse', and she's also best friends with Atlanta De Cadenet. Plus, Jesse Jo makes clothes on the side – a skill she's been honing since the tiny age of eight – and she works alongside her parents at her family’s company, Chrome Hearts, a luxury goods & accessories brand. Yes, she likes to party, but you'll more likely find her cooking pasta at her Malibu home and entertaining friends these days – that is, when she's not in the studio. Jesse Jo's music, a fusion of modern Rockabilly blues and pop, is catchy as hell and her latest single "Down Your Drain" hasn't left our heads. Luckily for us then, we've got exclusive access to the video for your viewing pleasure.
Directed by Olivia Malone and starring a Miss Bella Hadid, the monochrome, downright creepy cowgirl flick is a perfect blend of What Katie Did meets True Detective and has inspired us to invest in a high-necked broderie anglaise dress, pronto. Into Jesse? She's currently touring the US and has two sold out shows at The Roxy Los Angeles on April 20th and The Independent in San Francisco on April 26th, where she's supporting The Heavy. You can find the London tour dates, here, download the single here and stay tuned, she's our next Instagram stalk star...
