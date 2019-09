What It's Like To Do Famous People's Hair

What some people sometimes don't realize about being a hairstylist is that you need to be very personable, have a dynamic personality, strong people skills, and be warm and friendly. I had an assistant once who joined the apprenticeship program — he hated hearing me tell the same story over and over to my different clients. Small talk was so foreign to him and, as a result, he wasn't cut out to be a stylist.I recommend that stylists go through an apprenticeship program after beauty school to learn some of these skills. I've led many stylists who have worked at my salon, including Jen Atkin, Mischelle Navar, Jennifer Blanchard, and Angelo Tsimourtos, through the Los Angeles County Cosmetology Apprenticeship Council . It's a great way to learn on the job, get paid as an assistant, but more importantly, learn things you won’t learn at beauty school.These days, with the internet, it's easier to book a job since you don't need a portfolio; you just have a website or even Instagram. It's also easier to break into the world of hair with the help of Photoshop and filters. We didn't have that on our phones back then; your work had to be amazing on set. On the flip side, it’s great because there are more opportunities and ways to showcase your work.The world has become more globalized, so wigs and accessories are more accessible and easier to find. I miss the days when you would go to a great beauty-supply store and buy the interesting and special things that you couldn't get anywhere else. You used to have to travel to Europe to get certain products, but now you can get everything delivered to your door the next day.Looking back, I wish I had learned more about public speaking and being comfortable talking in front of an audience. I’ve been a celebrity brand ambassador for Wella Professionals for the past five years, and have done a bunch of on-camera work, and the nerves never stop! I love doing hair, and that's something I can do naturally, but giving a presentation publicly is not my forte. Behind the chair is my stage, but when the lights are on me I'm like a little turtle and I crawl into my shell.Never say no. If you want to be successful, you have to put 10,000 hours into it, and even when you reach 10,000 hours, you have to be willing to put in 10,000 more. As Rihanna says, "Work work work work work." Learn from the best; be a sponge; develop confidence in your own technique. To build a strong business and clientele, you have to always say yes and be prepared for anything on the job.It isn't easy. All people see is the end result — an effortless red carpet look — but they don't see the hours of prep. For every wig worn, there are 20 other options we went through before it. I may be put up in luxurious hotels and flown first-class and on private planes, but I’m always traveling by myself with five pieces of luggage — with all of my hair, wigs, equipment — so I can turn my hotel into a portable salon. It's hard work, but I couldn't imagine doing anything else.