Why Anna Wintour Cried At The Yeezy Show

Anna Wintour is known to arrive early at fashion shows, and make a dash toward the exit as soon as the spectacle's over. Unfortunately, her go-to plan didn't pan out as smoothly at the Yeezy Season 3 presentation as it tends to during the rest of Fashion Month. The Vogue editor-in-chief made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday evening, and dished on the time she got lost (and cried) in the basement of Madison Square Garden, following Kanye West's New York Fashion Week spectacle.
"They put me in this huge VIP section, and I was the only person sitting there for half an hour while we were waiting for the Kardashians to arrive en masse," she tells Meyers. Once they took their seats, the show did, indeed, get on the road, and the Yeezy collection was revealed. But 45 minutes in, Wintour says, she saw her exit strategy: "I did happen to notice that Jay Z had slid away, so I thought maybe I could sneak out after him without anybody noticing." This is where her plan went south.
See, instead of making a clear exit, Wintour "slid into the basement of Madison Square Garden," where she would wander around for half an hour, to no avail. Meyers hypothesized that perhaps her tendency to wear sunglasses indoors was to blame, which the editor politely laughed off. "I was really in tears," she says, now able to smile about the whole ordeal.
She, of course, eventually found her way out, with the help of a security guard who happened to be her son's high school baseball coach. What are the odds? Wintour and Meyers went on to talk about happier things, like the Met Gala and the upcoming First Monday in May documentary (and how, after watching the film, she'd like to take walking lessons from Kendall Jenner or Karlie Kloss).
"They put me in this huge VIP section, and I was the only person sitting there for half an hour while we were waiting for the Kardashians to arrive en masse," she tells Meyers. Once they took their seats, the show did, indeed, get on the road, and the Yeezy collection was revealed. But 45 minutes in, Wintour says, she saw her exit strategy: "I did happen to notice that Jay Z had slid away, so I thought maybe I could sneak out after him without anybody noticing." This is where her plan went south.
See, instead of making a clear exit, Wintour "slid into the basement of Madison Square Garden," where she would wander around for half an hour, to no avail. Meyers hypothesized that perhaps her tendency to wear sunglasses indoors was to blame, which the editor politely laughed off. "I was really in tears," she says, now able to smile about the whole ordeal.
She, of course, eventually found her way out, with the help of a security guard who happened to be her son's high school baseball coach. What are the odds? Wintour and Meyers went on to talk about happier things, like the Met Gala and the upcoming First Monday in May documentary (and how, after watching the film, she'd like to take walking lessons from Kendall Jenner or Karlie Kloss).
Advertisement