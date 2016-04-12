Hear Justin Bieber's Magical Piano Covers Of Rihanna & Drake

When he's not slipping and sliding around the stage, Justin Bieber is tickling the keys. Piano is often seen as a soothing instrument, and Bieber looks quite relaxed as he tries his hand at two hit songs — one from Drake, and one from Rihanna.
This isn't the first time we've seen Bieber show off his piano skills. Earlier this year he played a Beethoven piece for a small audience in a hotel restaurant in Beverly Hills.
First, Bieber shared a cover of "Hotline Bling." Earlier this year he released a remixed version of the song linked to his voice mail that fans could listen to if they called his phone number (surely a fake one, sorry ladies.)
But now, you can listen to these piano covers as many times as you please.
He also covered Rihanna and Drake's chart-topping song, "Work." Coincidentally, the single just reached its eighth week on the top of Billboard's Hot 100 list, tying Rihanna with The Beatles as a record-holder — they both have 59 weeks worth of number one songs.
