The Key To This Woman's Workplace Happiness? Travel

Today, 50% of Bell's year is spent traveling the world to source new and interesting fabrics. The other half of the year is spent in a model shop, working hands-on with the materials that she's brought back from her travels, and building tech product prototypes.



While some might find spending that much time abroad exhausting, Bell considers herself lucky. Interacting with so many different cultures for lengthy periods offers her the opportunity to see new fashion trends emerge, and to envision how they'll intersect with the tech world before those trends even hit the runway.



The increasingly blurred boundaries between tech and everyday life are making it easier for people like Bell to break into the industry.



Her key advice? Figure out what you're passionate about and find a way to apply it to the field that interests you most. "[That way], it never feels like you have to work a day in your life," she says.