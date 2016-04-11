Kendall Jenner Shared The Emotional Story Behind Her Middle Name

This winter, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J .Simpson brought the early days of the Kardashians' first brush with fame back to TV. It also highlighted the friendship Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner had with the late Nicole Brown Simpson. That friendship was obviously on the minds of Kylie and Kendall Jenner this weekend.
On Saturday night, Kylie Jenner posted a SnapChat video in which she asks her sister Kendall, "What's your middle name, and who are you named after?"
Kendall explained, "My middle name is after Nicole Brown Simpson, because that was my mom's best friend. And I'm honored to have this name."
Kendall has had a busy weekend. Besides hanging out with her sister, she was also a presenter at the MTV Movie Awards. She and Gigi Hadid introduced Ariana Grande and Jason Robert Brown at the awards show on Sunday night.
