The MTV Movie Awards didn't air until Sunday, but the celeb fun started way before that. You see, the ceremony actually took place on Saturday. That means the stars' Instagrams started rolling in while we were still relishing in our weekends. Spoiler alert, anyone?
Now that all the festivities have concluded, we've compiled the best images that the attendees shared. Kendall Jenner shed some light on what it took to get into her insane shoes. Emilia Clarke had a lightsaber battle. Kevin Hart had a precious father-son moment.
Of course, there were the requisite primping shots. We also got to see a bit of went on behind the scenes of the show. Scroll through and pretend you were there.
Now that all the festivities have concluded, we've compiled the best images that the attendees shared. Kendall Jenner shed some light on what it took to get into her insane shoes. Emilia Clarke had a lightsaber battle. Kevin Hart had a precious father-son moment.
Of course, there were the requisite primping shots. We also got to see a bit of went on behind the scenes of the show. Scroll through and pretend you were there.