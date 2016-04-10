Miley Cyrus Says What We're All Thinking About Ring Girls

While watching the Pacquiao vs Bradley fight tonight I was just thinkin... During women's rounds there should be "ring men" in little skimpy outfits (I'm thinkin speedos) to create a more equal sport .... #congratspacquiao #mamadontletyourbabiesgrowuptobetrophies #psitsnottheoutfitsorchickswhobugme #itsthelackofanoversexualizedmalepresence

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Apr 9, 2016 at 9:56pm PDT