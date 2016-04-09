Proposals should be romantic, creative, and memorable, but this dude upped the ante with his dangerous stunt. Michael Banks, a 27-year-old romantic, scaled California's 600-foot Morro Rock to pop the question to his girlfriend.
Too bad this innovative proposal didn't go as planned. As his girlfriend watched him via FaceTime, Banks became lodged on a cliff's edge. He, quite literally, had nowhere to go, reports Morro Bay fire captain Todd Gailey.
"He couldn’t go any direction, on a sheer ledge, with his feet dangling 80 feet off the ground," Gailey told the New York Post.
Video of rescue of illegal climber n Morro Rock today with CHP helicopter and MBFD Fire Captain. pic.twitter.com/zEFxW0xOIM— Morro Bay Fire (@MorroBayFire) April 7, 2016
According to the Morro Bay Fire Department's Twitter account, Banks didn't have permission to climb the mountain. The fire department still deployed a helicopter to rescue him, though the New York Post reports that he may be ticketed for illegally scaling a mountain.
There's a happy ending to this scary story, though: Banks' girlfriend said yes! Let's hope the couple picks a different location for their upcoming wedding.
