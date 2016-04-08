This 70-Year-Old Pole Dancer Will Be Your New Hero

When Tomoko first walked onto the stage of Italia's Got Talent, it was clear the judges had no idea what they were in for. After grilling the 70-year-old Japanese woman about what she eats and her Italian grammar (which was kind of rude), the judges got an epic surprise. As seen in the video above, Tomoko went straight into a truly amazing pole-dancing routine, showing off her impressive strength.
Tomoko, who previously worked as an actress and singer, clearly had already mastered her signature dramatic flair. And when she killed her routine (set to Florence and The Machine), the judges had no choice but to be in awe. "You have an amazing body," one judge told Tomoko, "full of harmony."
Although Tomoko may not fit the stereotypical mold of a pole dancer, she isn't the only one defying that ideal recently. Just last month, Australian pole-dancing champion Cleo rocked our worlds by talking about her decision to continue dancing while pregnant. Roz the Diva and an entire community of curvier women are reminding us that dancing starts with making yourself feel great. And that means that anyone can do it.
