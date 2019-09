Up until the '80s , women were instructed not to work out while pregnant. While recent research has revealed that exercising during pregnancy brings many benefits, fear and stigma around doing so has lingered — which is one of the reasons we're kvelling over " Cleo The Hurricane ," the two-time winner of the Australian Pole Championships, who was still rocking her pole-dancing heels days away from giving birth.The 36-year-old has documented her pregnancy on her blog and Insta gram , writing on her blog that she originally intended to stop pole-dancing but changed her mind. "I'm so glad I didn't hang up the heels completely during my pregnancy," she shared on Wednesday, seven days before her due date. "I'm not really 'pole dancing' that much — definitely no tricks or inversions — but I have been taking flex-y pregnancy pics nearly every month in my pole gear, as it is such a significant time in my life and what a better way to document it [than] in the splits or on the pole!"Cleo also opened up about her pregnancy's impact on her self-image: "I absolutely love being pregnant, for the most part," she wrote, "but I have also never felt so unsexy as I do today, especially in the last trimester... I have been craving and loving that feeling of putting on my heels, a sexy song and pole dancing." Power to this mom-to-be.