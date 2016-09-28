This article was originally published on November 20, 2015.
In her own words, pole dancer and fitness trainer Roz "The Diva" Mays is where she is today by way of a miracle. "If you'd have told me during that first pole-dancing class..." (which, she adds, kicked her ass completely) "...[that] I would eventually be leading classes of my own all around the country, and would have ended up on TV four times doing this, I would have slapped the shit out of you," she laughs.
We'd take a guess that Mays' boundless energy has something to do with her quick rise to success. Eight years after her first pole-dancing class, Roz has created an entire career and lifestyle around what was just supposed to be a hobby. In addition to the private and small-group workshops she leads at studios around the country, she has started her own fitness training program and produced Dangerous Curves, the first pole-dancing competition specifically for plus-sized dancers. "I absolutely love this weird-ass lifestyle," she proudly declares.
When asked what's next for her, Roz doesn't hesitate: "I’m on a campaign to get Beyoncé to have me in one of her videos — actually, not videos, I want to be in concert. I want to be live." Other than that, she hopes to keep doing what she's already doing. It's what she loves most, after all. "Fame and fortune, all that stuff is cute," Roz says, "but I just love teaching that much. I just want to teach."
