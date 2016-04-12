Here's Where Your Favorite TV Weddings Actually Took Place

A favorite character's wedding on a TV show feels like a reward for being a fan. You've invested your time (and emotions!) in the show, and in return, you get to feel ALL the feels when the characters finally tie the knot and ride off into the sunset. We may not be there in person, but we certainly feel like a part of it.
Of course, a TV wedding isn't real. But, in some cases, the locations where they take place are — and you can recapture the magic by visiting them (or getting hitched there) in real life.
From the churches of Southern California to the parks of New York, click through to see the real places where your fave TV nuptials were held. See you at the altar.
