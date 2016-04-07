What Kesha & Iggy Azalea Have In Common

Kesha and Iggy Azalea have found the perfect way to unwind together. The two de-stressed with some horseback riding this week. On April 7, Azalea tweeted out a photo of the pair on horseback. She captioned the photo, "Me and the very funny @KeshaRose on defender and biz! #FreeKesha."
Me and the very funny @KeshaRose on defender and biz! #FreeKesha pic.twitter.com/WJfMBHp1H1— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 7, 2016
Her hashtag was, of course, referring to the latest news in Kesha's sexual assault case against Dr. Luke. On April 6, New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich ruled on the case, explaining, "Kesha failed to plead that any of the alleged discrimination occurred in New York State or City...the court has no jurisdiction over."
Azalea also has reason to enjoy a relaxing activity. Two weeks ago, a video of her fiancé, Nick Young, confessing he had slept with another woman while he and Azalea were together began circulating online. Kesha and Azalea look content in the picture, like some time riding together was exactly what they both needed.
