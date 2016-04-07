This Instagram Account Perfectly Pairs Fine Art & Famous Films

Michael Hafford
PopQuotery is an Instagram devoted to pairing classic paintings with some of the best films in history. The account has only been going for a little more than two weeks, and it’s criminally underfollowed, but it’s already produced some classic images. Jason Kottke discovered the feed, which overlays a famous quote over a famous image. It’s a great way to learn about cinema for art lovers, or art for cinema lovers. Here are some of the best images it's produced so far.


This image pairs John Singleton Copley’s "The Return Of Neptune” (1754) with Finding Nemo. Here we get the god of the ocean mashed up with perhaps its most pathetic (by that we mean in the original sense, inspiring identification) inhabitant.

This image pairs Edgar Degas “L’Etoile” (1878). with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. A reminder to slow down and enjoy the simple things in life has never seemed so sophisticated.



John William Waterhouse’s "The Lady of Shalott” (1888) is paired with Back to the Future to produce an ironic commentary about the speed of oar-propelled river boats. They don’t, you see, move very fast.



Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec’s “In Bed The Kiss” (1892) gets updated with the When Harry Met Sally scene in which Billy Crystal proves he’s charming through a tactic known as “negging.” What a nice guy.



William Adolphe Bouguereau’s "Avant le bain” (1900) is the perfect companion to Woody Allen’s nihilistic monologue from Annie Hall.

