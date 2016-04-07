John Singleton Copley "The Return Of Neptune” 1754. Dialogue #FindingNemo 2003. Just keep forwarding, Just keep forwarding Just keep forwarding, this to your friends #movies #art #popculture #painting #imagequotes #cinema #cine #cinephilecommunity #cinephile #movieart #findingdory #disney #disneygram #instadisney #nemo #pixar #EllenDeGeneres #reef #funnyquotes #FilmCommunity #FilmPoster #MoviePoster #CultFilm #CultMovie #FanArt
This image pairs John Singleton Copley’s "The Return Of Neptune” (1754) with Finding Nemo. Here we get the god of the ocean mashed up with perhaps its most pathetic (by that we mean in the original sense, inspiring identification) inhabitant.
Edgar Degas “L’Etoile” c1878. Dialogue #FerrisBuellersDayOff 1986. One man's struggle to take It easy & forward this to his friends #movies #art #popculture #painting #quote #imagequotes #cinema #cine #cinephilecommunity #cinephile #movieart #80s #comedy #saveferris #matthewbroderick #johnhughes #charliesheen #miasara #funnyquotes #1986 #FilmCommunity #FilmPoster #highschool #MoviePoster #CultFilm #CultMovie #FanArt #Film #Moviebuff
This image pairs Edgar Degas “L’Etoile” (1878). with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. A reminder to slow down and enjoy the simple things in life has never seemed so sophisticated.
John William Waterhouse "The Lady of Shalott” 1888. Text #BackToTheFuture 1985. Follow for popculture+fine art everyday #movies #art #popculture #painting #quote #imagequotes #beautiful #cinema #cinephilecommunity #cinephile #80s #scifi #comedy #backtothefuture #docbrown #martymcfly #michaeljfox #delorian
John William Waterhouse’s "The Lady of Shalott” (1888) is paired with Back to the Future to produce an ironic commentary about the speed of oar-propelled river boats. They don’t, you see, move very fast.
Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec “IN Bed The Kiss” 1892. Dialoge #WhenHarryMetSally 1989. Tag your friends who are like this ☺️ Follow for PopCulture+FineArt daily #movies #art #popculture #painting #quote #imagequotes #beautiful #cinema #cinephilecommunity #cinephile #80s #comedy #RomanticComedy #BillyCrystal #MegRyan
Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec’s “In Bed The Kiss” (1892) gets updated with the When Harry Met Sally scene in which Billy Crystal proves he’s charming through a tactic known as “negging.” What a nice guy.
William Adolphe Bouguereau’s "Avant le bain” (1900) is the perfect companion to Woody Allen’s nihilistic monologue from Annie Hall.