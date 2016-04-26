Update April 26th: Thanks to all who took the time to vote in this year's Webbys! Refinery29 came out with two Webby awards: One for The Skinny in the Drama: Long Form or Series, and a People’s Voice Award for Email Newsletters.
Well Refinery29 fans, we have some great news. This year, we were nominated for not one, but eight Webby awards. It's an incredible honor, but we can't pop any champagne corks quite yet. We need your help!
The Webbys are like the Oscars for the internet; they recognize excellence in websites, online film and video, advertising, mobile sites and apps, and social media. But rather than having a mysterious panel of judges (or The Academy) select the winners, you have all the Webby-picking power.
What do we get for winning? Honor, prestige, bragging rights, and a sweet trophy. What do you get if we win? More inspiring, groundbreaking content from your favorite lifestyle brand.
To show your support, head to The Webbys website and login with your Gmail, Twitter, Facebook, or email account (the Webby folks promise not to spam you or post messages on your behalf. I have logged in and voted and can confirm that they keep that promise.) You can search for Refinery29 at the top of the page to pull up every category we're nominated in, or you can check out the categories below to vote.
SOCIALLifestyle Overall: Facebook
Vote here!
Best Photo/Graphics: Instagram
Vote here!
Celeb/Fan: Baddiewinkle
Vote here!
WEBSITESBest Individual Editorial Experience: Daughters of Paradise
Vote here!
Email Newsletter
Vote here!
ONLINE FILMDoc: Daughters of Paradise
Vote here!
Drama: The Skinny
Vote here!
Fashion & Beauty: Baddiewinkle
Vote here!
Honorees:Advertising & Media - Best Branded Editorial Experience: Lane Bryant + R29
Online Film & Video - Comedy Long Form or Series: Shitty Boyfriends
Websites - Best Use of Video or Moving Image: R29 New Fronts
Websites - Best Individual Editorial Experience: Fall's Best Boots Were Made For Dancing
We've got 15 days until voting closes, and every vote counts. Let's show the web what we're made of!
This article originally published April 6, 2016.
