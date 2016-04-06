12 Stunning Spring Trends For Sizes 14+

Our allergies may be in full swing, but we’ve basically been looking forward to this season since last September: The spring/summer 2016 runways were flooded with irreverent yet wearable looks, leaving us eager to skip layering months altogether. Leading our must-have list for warm weather: shoulder-bearing tops, pleated pants, statement stripes, and silky pajama sets (the ones you can wear all day). Ahead, you'll find 12 trends for women sizes 14 and up to suit almost any body, budget, and aesthetic. Peel off your hibernation wardrobe and step into the light.
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my