This Teen Got Into All 8 Ivy League Schools

A New York teen is taking the concept of a perfect score to new heights, gaining admission to all eight elite Ivy League schools — and then some.
Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna went 12 for 12 in her college applications this spring. In addition to getting into Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania, and Yale, she was accepted to Johns Hopkins University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New York University, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She has until May 1 to decide which offer to accept.
"I am humbled by all of the college acceptance letters that I recently received,” the Long Island teen said in a press release. “I am reminded that I have a responsibility to be a role model for others and use my experiences to encourage and inspire others, especially young women.”
#Elmont's Ivy League ace, Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna, is in the building! #WeAreElmont pic.twitter.com/IEG1oVgjkb— We Excel Higher (@WeAreElmont) April 5, 2016
What kind of grades does it take to sweep your applications? The Elmont Memorial High School valedictorian's transcript boasts a rocking 101.64 weighted GPA. The daughter of Nigerian immigrants was also named a finalist in the 2016 Intel Science Talent Search, and just recently accepted to the White House Science Fair, CNN reports.
Uwamanzu-Nna isn't the first Elmont student to slay when it comes to college admissions. Just last year, Harold Ekeh got into 13 schools. He chose Yale.
Uwamanzu-Nna thanked her school and its teachers who, "start their days at 7 a.m. and leave very late in the evening" in the statement announcing her accomplishment. She also thanked her parents, who she said, "have always taught me the value of hard work."
"My recent accomplishments reflect the hardworking ideals of the town of Elmont, my supportive parents, and my dedicated teachers," she said. "I am elated, but most importantly, I am thankful."
