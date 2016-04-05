Iggy Azalea Insists, Despite The Headlines, She's Living Her Dream Life

Based on recent headlines, Iggy Azalea isn't having a good month. A tape featuring her fiancé, Nick Young, admitting he slept with someone else while they were a couple, has been circulating online. TMZ is reporting she owes $391,056.55 in back taxes from 2014. But Azalea has assured her fans on Twitter that the media is trying to create drama in her life that just isn't there.
On April 4, Azalea tweeted out, "Peep the way when one thing happens media scrambles to keep adding on to the storyline, like a soap opera. #IggyNovela." She went on to explain that she has worked out a payment plan with the IRS, tweeting, "they exaggerate everything. the IRS gave the option to pay them monthly or lump sum. i picked monthly, who wouldnt?"
Advertisement
Peep the way when one thing happens media scrambles to keep adding on to the storyline, like a soap opera. #IggyNovela— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 4, 2016
@FameKillz_ they exaggerate everything. the IRS gave the option to pay them monthly or lump sum. i picked monthly, who wouldnt?— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 4, 2016
She called the timing of the TMZ report suspect, suggesting that they were trying to add more drama on top of her very public relationship complications. But don't worry about Azalea. Regardless of the controversy swirling around the singer — real or imagined — she'd like you to know she's very content. As she put it in a tweet, "*sits in dream house, fucks dream man, wears dream clothing, drives dream car, lives dream life* baaaaiiiii lol."
@dirtyprettyart @yvonneazal *sits in dream house, fucks dream man, wears dream clothing, drives dream car, lives dream life* baaaaiiiii lol— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 4, 2016
Advertisement