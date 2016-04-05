Iggy Azalea Insists, Despite The Headlines, She's Living Her Dream Life



On April 4, Azalea tweeted out, "Peep the way when one thing happens media scrambles to keep adding on to the storyline, like a soap opera. #IggyNovela." She went on to explain that she has worked out a payment plan with the IRS, tweeting, "they exaggerate everything. the IRS gave the option to pay them monthly or lump sum. i picked monthly, who wouldnt?"

