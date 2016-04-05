Gigi Hadid Guests On Drag Race, Answers Age-Old Questions

Gigi Hadid was featured on Monday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race and dropped some memorable moments as only she could.
The model posted this picture previewing her appearance a few days ago and, once onstage, didn’t disappoint.
A couple of special moments came, as they always do, during the Snatch Game. First, RuPaul asked Gigi Hadid the age-old question: Would you rather hang out with drag queens or supermodels? Gigi answered correctly, for the record.
Gigi also sought a little backstage knowledge, but RuPaul doubted her readiness.
What we don’t see in these moments are the three consecutive kimonos during the Madonna-themed Snatch Game. Also, an amazing Carol Channing during the panel segment.
Though Gigi was the unquestioned winner of the show, the real stopper was the godawful impression of Nancy Grace. Who knew it was possible to make the author of such hashtags as “#BoxOfInfants” so howlingly unfunny?
