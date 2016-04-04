Melissa McCarthy & Kristen Bell Find Out What The Internet Really Wonders About Them

When celebs make the rounds promoting a movie, they field a constant stream of (often similar) questions from human interviewers. So, perhaps it was a nice break for The Boss co-stars Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Bell to be queried instead by the curious internet at large.
The pair recently sat down for The Scene to answer questions posed by Google Autocomplete. And the interview reveals just as much about inquisitive fans as it does about the actresses. Google users seem very interested in the stars' dietary restrictions (Bell is a vegetarian, McCarthy eats meat). They're also very interested in their social media handles (they both shared their Twitter and Instagram accounts).
Probably the biggest thing fans learned about two women, however, didn't come from their answers to the questions. It came from an accidental boob brush. The brush quickly grew into more, er, deliberate chest contact, proving the actresses have become very comfortable with each other.
