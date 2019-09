What Really Happened To The O.C. Housewives Who Were Airlifted After ATV Crash

The stars of reality shows like Bravo's Real Housewives of Orange County appear to lead extremely charmed lives. From extravagant birthday getaways to elaborate dinner parties, the only downside seems to be the possibility of getting in a verbal altercation with another housewife.This was not the case this past weekend, when a birthday celebration for Tamra Judge ended with Judge and co-star Vicki Gunvalson at the hospital on Saturday. Judge had taken a group of family and friends on a day trip riding off-road vehicles on an open terrain course at Glamis Sand Dunes in Brawley, CA. TMZ broke the news of the accident on Sunday afternoon, saying a vehicle driven by Judge had flipped and rolled over multiple times. Gunvalson was a passenger and had to be airlifted by a helicopter to a local hospital. She was released on Sunday with no major injuries. Judge herself was released on Saturday, also with no major injuries.Both women took to social media to confirm the story and share the news that they were safe and recovering, but still a little shaken up.