What Really Happened To The O.C. Housewives Who Were Airlifted After ATV Crash

The stars of reality shows like Bravo's Real Housewives of Orange County appear to lead extremely charmed lives. From extravagant birthday getaways to elaborate dinner parties, the only downside seems to be the possibility of getting in a verbal altercation with another housewife.
This was not the case this past weekend, when a birthday celebration for Tamra Judge ended with Judge and co-star Vicki Gunvalson at the hospital on Saturday. Judge had taken a group of family and friends on a day trip riding off-road vehicles on an open terrain course at Glamis Sand Dunes in Brawley, CA.
TMZ broke the news of the accident on Sunday afternoon, saying a vehicle driven by Judge had flipped and rolled over multiple times. Gunvalson was a passenger and had to be airlifted by a helicopter to a local hospital. She was released on Sunday with no major injuries. Judge herself was released on Saturday, also with no major injuries.
Both women took to social media to confirm the story and share the news that they were safe and recovering, but still a little shaken up.
This was not the case this past weekend, when a birthday celebration for Tamra Judge ended with Judge and co-star Vicki Gunvalson at the hospital on Saturday. Judge had taken a group of family and friends on a day trip riding off-road vehicles on an open terrain course at Glamis Sand Dunes in Brawley, CA.
TMZ broke the news of the accident on Sunday afternoon, saying a vehicle driven by Judge had flipped and rolled over multiple times. Gunvalson was a passenger and had to be airlifted by a helicopter to a local hospital. She was released on Sunday with no major injuries. Judge herself was released on Saturday, also with no major injuries.
Both women took to social media to confirm the story and share the news that they were safe and recovering, but still a little shaken up.
Advertisement
So many text , tweets and phone calls asking if this is true. I can confirm it is. Thank you for your prayers and concerns. We are both beat up but very lucky to be alive. I've never been so scared in my life. As the driver I have an overwhelming amount of guilt and just happy that the 4 of us are alive. Osborn lookout Glamis
TMZ get your story straight! whoever is giving pictures and statements you are an insensitive POS. No alcohol was...Posted by Tamra Judge on Monday, April 4, 2016
Judge also pointed out on her Facebook that she had a blood test done while she was at the hospital, and "would have been arrested if I was drunk." The cause of the wreck is still unclear.
Read these stories next:
Sick of TV? These Shows Will Get You Addicted All Over Again
35 Celebs You Should Be Following on Instagram
26 Of The Best British Shows You're Not Watching
Read these stories next:
Sick of TV? These Shows Will Get You Addicted All Over Again
35 Celebs You Should Be Following on Instagram
26 Of The Best British Shows You're Not Watching
Advertisement