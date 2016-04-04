In what world does Chris Brown win any musical award over Beyoncé? Apparently, this one.
The singer took home the iHeartRadio Music Award for Best R & B Artist artist at Sunday night's ceremony. And while we're sure Queen Bey isn't sweating the upset, we're not super psyched about Brown being crowned the king of any category.
During his acceptance speech, the "Something New" collaborator thanked fans, who continued to support him through "all the worst times of my life." Bet we can guess what he's referring to there. Did someone say Rihanna?
"As ya'll can see," he added, "I tend not to have a filter sometimes and I go off on a lot of people." That's certainly true, especially when it comes to taunting the vulnerable on social media. But in the end, he explained, it's all about the music — and positivity. Listen to the speech in the clip, below.
