

The idea for the world's favorite water gun came to Johnson when he was working on some nozzles and shot a stream of water across the bathroom. In the video above, he explains how he thought he should put the "hard science" aside and perhaps use this concept in a toy. Now that is true brilliance at work — not just building a cool new piece of hardware, but realizing it has a fun commercial application, too. The Super Soaker was originally called "The Drencher" but underwent a name change because a competitor was already using that moniker.



As if that weren't enough, we also have Johnson to thank for the Nerf gun.



Keep on being awesome, Lonnie. We can't wait to see what you come up with next.