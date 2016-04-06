By now we're all well-aware that Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom's marriage was anything but perfect. In January, Kardashian told Howard Stern that her husband "was cheating during the majority of our marriage." Then there's the drug addiction. The 31-year-old recently said she went so far as to try IVF in the hopes that a baby would "fix" their broken marriage. Today, the legally-wed couple appear to be on good terms; it is not clear whether they intend to go through with the divorce or not. In short, there has been a lot of pain and things are kind of a mess.
But forget that mess for a minute. Things seemed much simpler five years ago, when the couple's love-fest of a reality show, Khloé & Lamar, premiered. From the giddily lovey-dovey to the super-serious, there are moments from the show that are absolutely heartbreaking to watch today. Here are 12 of them.