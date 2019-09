YouTuber Eman Raouf wasn't allowed to wear makeup until her 20s. Growing up in a conservative household, her parents were very strict on what clothes she could wear and the things she was allowed to do. Makeup was like a gateway for Raouf, allowing her to express her true self. It wasn't until she did her mother's makeup that she was able to find common ground with her family. " itemprop="description"/> YouTuber Eman Raouf wasn't allowed to wear makeup until her 20s. Growing up in a conservative household, her parents were very strict on what clothes she could wear and the things she was allowed to do. Makeup was like a gateway for Raouf, allowing her to express her true self. It wasn't until she did her mother's makeup that she was able to find common ground with her family. "/> YouTuber Eman Raouf wasn't allowed to wear makeup until her 20s. Growing up in a conservative household, her parents were very strict on what clothes she could wear and the things she was allowed to do. Makeup was like a gateway for Raouf, allowing her to express her true self. It wasn't until she did her mother's makeup that she was able to find common ground with her family. "/>