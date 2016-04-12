Naked Truths is a series where we ask cultural influencers, makeup artists, and badass women about their relationship with self-confidence while they remove their makeup.
YouTuber Eman Raouf wasn't allowed to wear makeup until her 20s. Growing up in a conservative household, her parents were very strict on what clothes she could wear and the things she was allowed to do. Makeup was like a gateway for Raouf, allowing her to express her true self. It wasn't until she did her mother's makeup that she was able to find common ground with her family.
Watch as Roauf reclaims her beauty for herself and no one else.
