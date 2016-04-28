YouTuber Stephanie Villa — a.k.a. SoothingSista — lived it." itemprop="description"/>YouTuber Stephanie Villa — a.k.a. SoothingSista — lived it."/>YouTuber Stephanie Villa — a.k.a. SoothingSista — lived it."/>

YouTuber Stephanie Villa Wants Girls To Embrace Their Natural Features

Laura Delarato

Naked Truths is a series where we ask cultural influencers, makeup artists, and badass women about their relationship with self-confidence while they remove their makeup.

You flip open a magazine. You keep flipping. You get to the end and you realize that nobody looks like you. You aren't represented. YouTuber Stephanie Villa — a.k.a. SoothingSista — lived it. As the child of a full-Chinese mother and a half-Chinese, half-Spanish father, Villa's features don't fit the traditional beauty norms depicted in the media.

Because of this, she didn't grow up embracing all of her features — her eyes weren't big like the women she saw as she flipped through those magazines. But with the help of her personal style and growth, Villa has fostered a community with her videos and offers a place for girls to see someone that looks like them embrace her beauty.

Watch Villa talk about what it is like to really feel confident in your skin.
