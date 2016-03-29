Kim Kardashian is really pumped about her upcoming appearance on Kocktails with Khloé. The reality star visited show along with friends Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and of course, her husband, Kanye West. One can only hope he gives us his Kanye Best.
And thanks to Kim's new obsession with Snapchat, we got a full behind-the-scenes preview of the upcoming episode.
During the filming, it appears that Kim did not back any of her diva attitude, revealing that she and Kanye each had their own dressing room backstage.
But then Kim noticed that Chrissy and John were sharing a room and got a bit jealous.
So, naturally, she headed straight to Khloé's room to tell her that she had already committed her "first offense."
But then Khloé cleared it up saying Kanye requested separate dressing rooms because he wanted space from Kim. Zing!
Kim got backup from hairstylist and friend Jen Atkins. "You know she's lying."
And then Kanye showed up just in time for the cocktails to start kickin' in.
After shooting, Chrissy, Khloé, and Kim shared on Twitter how excited they all are about the episode. Funny how it feels like we were right there with them.
