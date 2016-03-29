Charlize Theron Denies Ghosting Sean Penn

Charlize Theron is setting the record straight nearly one year after her breakup with Sean Penn.
The Oscar-winning actress was rumored to have "ghosted" her then-boyfriend, shutting him out of her life with no explanation. In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, however, Theron insisted those reports are false.
"There is a need to sensationalize things," she told the magazine. "When you leave a relationship there has to be some fucking crazy story or some crazy drama. And the fucking ghosting thing, like literally, I still don't even know what it is. It's just its own beast."
According to her, the split was much more mundane.
"We were in a relationship and then it didn't work anymore," she explained. "And we both decided to separate. That's it."
The Huntsman: Winter's War star also disputed reports that Penn had been planning to adopt her 4-year-old son, Jackson. She has since adopted an infant daughter, August.
"We were very, very new in a relationship," she said. "The stories that Sean was going to adopt Jackson, and all of that was not true. It's not something that happens in 18 months. You can't do that to a child."
Read the full interview here for more details about the Penn split.
