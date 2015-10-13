Charlize Theron Is Taking Brad Pitt's Part, Women Obviously Taking Over Hollywood

Actors drop out of projects and get replaced all the time, or walk away form roles that were meant just for them. Let's not forget that Leonardo DiCaprio turned down the lead in Hocus Pocus.
But, a new trend in role-swapping is emerging that we're 100% behind — male mega movie stars being replaced by leading ladies. According to Deadline, Charlize Theron will star in the upcoming film The Grey Man as an ex-CIA agent and current assassin, a role originally set to be played by Brad Pitt.
The news comes after it was reported that Sandra Bullock replaced George Clooney in her upcoming political drama Our Brand Is Crisis. Hopefully, this female revolution in Hollywood will trickle down beyond big-budget blockbusters. Let's see Mindy Kaling replace Andy Samberg. Bella Thorne replace Luke from Modern Family. As Beyoncé says, "Who runs the world?" Girls.
