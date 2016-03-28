You Can Be In The Music Video For This Empowering Zendaya & FLOTUS Collaboration

Earlier this month, the ultimate anthem designed to motivate and empower women dropped. The song, "This Is for My Girls," is performed by Zendaya, Missy Elliott, Janelle Monáe, and Kelly Clarkson, among others. It was inspired by Michelle Obama's Let Girls Learn initiative, and is backed by none other than FLOTUS herself.
That's a stacked roster of accomplished women. However, the song's video is going to feature some non-famous superstars. AOL Makers, which executive produced the track, announced today that it's crowdsourcing participation in the video, which will make its debut in May at the White House's The United State of Women summit in May.
So what does one have to do to participate? The instructions are pretty simple. Submit a two-minute video using the newly launched Makers Stories app. Here's where it gets fun: In the video, you've got to explain what your favorite lyric from the song is and why — and then lip sync and dance to the song. Lastly, describe "how you and your friends are using the 'This Is for My Girls' message to empower the women in your life." The deadline is April 15 at midnight EST.
Remember, lyrics for the song include: ''You got no fear, ain't nothin' you're afraid of/ Don't forget it's all about respect/ Nothing less will do/ Push negativity aside/ Let 'em see how bright you shine/ 'Cuz you know that it's your time to." The song was written by Diane Warren. (Speaking of powerful tunes, Warren also co-wrote the Oscar-nominated "Til it Happens to You" with Lady Gaga.) In addition to the aforementioned artists, Kelly Rowland, Lea Michele, and Chloe x Halle provide vocals for "This Is for My Girls."
