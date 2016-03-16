The first lady went about sharing her message of girls' empowerment to the younger generations in just the right way. By connecting with strong female pop stars that young women look up to and admire, Mrs. Obama is amplifying that message — bringing it to ears that might not have listened or cared otherwise. And the music artists she recruited are more than just recognizable faces (and voices) — they're behind the cause in a genuine way, too.



"It was especially meaningful for me to be part of this song and initiative," explains Janelle Monáe, "because I have immense gratitude for the education I received and continue to receive. I also have immense gratitude for my family and friends who challenge me to learn every day." She adds, "There are 62 million girls around the world who don’t have that support, this song is for them." This is, indeed, for our girls.