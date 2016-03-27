It's not sibling rivalry, they're just crushing eggs. In honor of Easter, Taylor Swift posted several Instagrams tracking her traditional Battle of the Eggs with brother Austin. We're not here to judge family traditions, we're just here to see who wins.
The rules, as laid out by the Swifts, are simple: you count 3, 2, and 1 and then crash your decorated Easter eggs into each other. The winner is whoever comes back with an unbroken egg. Taylor was victorious in the first round, above, and was kind of a sore winner about it, to be honest.
Taylor was defeated in round two, but offered up the excuse to Austin that it was an unfair fight this time. "[My egg] went to battle in the last round!" she exclaimed. Austin was having none of it, and we're on his side here.
The final round of this battle was basically two cheaters trying to cheat. Austin lifts his egg above Taylor's, attempting an attack from above. She eventually yells at him to "ground yourself!" and yet, loses. Sorry Tay, looks like this Easter victory belongs to Austin.
