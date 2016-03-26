Prepare yourself: Kimoji have just gone edible.
Thanks to Kim Kardashian's BFF Allison Azoff, the world can now see what Kim's crying face emoji and her famous behind look like as a cookie.
The sweet gift — quite literally, in fact — showed up on Kardashian's official Snapchat and is making us both hungry and frightened.
While some would be a little turned off by the thought of eating their own face, Kardashian is all about them. "Are they not the cutest thing ever?" Kardashian asks in the short snap.
Cute might not exactly be the word we'd use to describe these treats, which have Kardashian looking a little green. Is it just us, or does she look a lot like Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy? Still, the pastry chef who designed these cookies certainly got the essence of her Kimoji right.
Wonder if we'll see another version of this cookies with Kardashian's recent KimoGIF updates. You know you want to see what the "Don't be fucking rude!" GIF looks like in cookie form. Oh, just us?
