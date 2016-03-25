Cursing children are a source of contention in the pop culture world. Will Ferrell received considerable flack for his 2007 Funny or Die video "The Landlord," in which a two-year-old landlord curses at her tenant.
But while people are divided about whether children should be able to curse in movies, Khloé Kardashian may have taken the discussion to a another level. In a new video shared on her app, Kardashian very jokingly makes North West appear to curse. North isn't actually saying the foul language — Kardashian used the app My Talking Pet to voice over a video of Kim's daughter.
The video is meant to be lighthearted — when Kardashian posted the video to her app, she explained that she and her sisters like making dubbed-over videos of their children and sending them to each other via group text. Still, it seems a bit exploitative to create a video of a child saying curse words — especially when that video is made using an app meant for pet photos, not photos of humans.
Whatever your opinion of the video is, expect more of them — Kardashian wrote in the app that she's "definitely going to be sharing more" videos of her family's children. Check out the video of North West, below.
