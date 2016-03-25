These #WeddingFail Tweets Are Cracking Us Up

Weddings are often highly anticipated, meticulously planned events. But even with all the preparation, things can go wrong. Big groups, extended family, lots of booze, and a white dress to spill things on? There are plenty of opportunities for disaster. But hopefully, once the "I Dos" are said, the happy couple can have a sense of humor about it.
Thankfully, there are plenty of people who are not only willing to laugh about it now, but share it with the internet. On Thursday, Jimmy Fallon’s segment "Hashtags," which regularly makes us actually laugh out loud, was all about #WeddingFails.
While preparing for my wedding, dad kept referring to Save the Dates as STDs. "We need to send meme & pawpaw your STD" #WeddingFail— Valerie Roberson (@Val_Rob) March 23, 2016
While this spread of "STDs" was limited to the planning process, many of these mishaps were more public.
During my cousin's wedding, the pastor kept pronouncing her name as Corn. Her name is Corinne. #WeddingFail @jimmyfallon— Laura (@laura_ann_04) March 23, 2016
I got married at my moms lake house on her dock, some guy on a jet ski went past yelling "don't do it!" to my husband. #WeddingFail— Amanda Turner (@Batmanda24) April 23, 2014
@jimmyfallon Our priest asked everyone in the church to "turn off their vibrators" when he wanted them silence their phones. #WeddingFail— Rob Cooper (@rcoop18) April 23, 2014
For more #WeddingFail hilarity, watch the full video below, or check out the hashtag (and maybe feel better about any of your own #weddingfails in the process).
