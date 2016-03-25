These #WeddingFail Tweets Are Cracking Us Up

Marshall Bright
Weddings are often highly anticipated, meticulously planned events. But even with all the preparation, things can go wrong. Big groups, extended family, lots of booze, and a white dress to spill things on? There are plenty of opportunities for disaster. But hopefully, once the "I Dos" are said, the happy couple can have a sense of humor about it.

Thankfully, there are plenty of people who are not only willing to laugh about it now, but share it with the internet. On Thursday, Jimmy Fallon’s segment "Hashtags," which regularly makes us actually laugh out loud, was all about #WeddingFails.

While this spread of "STDs" was limited to the planning process, many of these mishaps were more public.


Fallon also shared some of his favorites on The Tonight Show's website.


For more #WeddingFail hilarity, watch the full video below, or check out the hashtag (and maybe feel better about any of your own #weddingfails in the process).

