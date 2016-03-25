What Women Really Want In Their Porn

What are some changes you've noticed over the years?

"When we first launched...what seemed important to our visitors and members was quite different than it is now. Back then, we frequently received comments stating, 'Your movies are positive and the design does not make me feel 'dirty' or 'sleazy.'' In fact, the [site's] design was very much a focal point.



"Then [the focus] seemed to shift to the variety of content we had. Women [were] looking for ways to improve their sex lives, whether that [meant] watching the movies or reading stories or our sex ed section. Most women at that time were looking to please their partner. Now I see a lot more comments about them wanting to please themselves. The shift is interesting and something I was very happy to see.



"Around 2011, [the focus] shifted again [to] the movies [themselves]. The site's design did not seem important anymore; instead it was interactivity that people wanted. Members were actually saying they enjoyed the ability to dictate the content."



What are some new trends? What are women into now?

"In recent years, we’ve seen an increase in interest in BDSM, due in part to the popularity of Fifty Shades, but also because I think women are becoming more comfortable in general with exploring porn. After the release of Fifty Shades, the submissions became edgier — more hardcore and more explicit. They were also much more blunt and to the point, whereas submissions used to be pretty general, leaving a lot of the conceptual nitty-gritty up to us as the producers.



"When we first launched, most BDSM requests were primarily spanking. Now it’s the full gamut. But of course, we just got another spanking request in last week."



Have your fans' interests surprised you in any way?

"The biggest surprise [was] the over-50 age group! One member from that group submitted a fantasy requesting a couple in their 60s, who were in shape, cared about their health, and had a very enthusiastic sex life, putting it politely.



"Also, MMF threesomes. [Ed. note: that’s two males and one female.] One submitter stated that she saw an MMF shoot on the tube sites, but found it disrespectful to women. She liked the idea, but wanted it to be more sensual, where the woman was the focus."



So what’s the big answer? What do women really want?

"I feel like I’m copping out a bit, but the truth is there’s no such thing as 'what women want.' Women’s tastes in porn are just as varied as men’s, if not more so, but nobody ever asks, 'What do men want?'



"If I had to generalize, I’d say what women tend to want from porn is more authenticity than they find in most of what is generally available on the internet. The way I put it is, women want to see porn in which the woman is a full and willing participant, experiencing actual mutual pleasure with her partner, rather than being someone to whom sex is happening to, so to speak."