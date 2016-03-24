The treehouse craze shows no signs of slowing. In fact, it seems like there are new, creative iterations popping up everywhere these days. But this over-the-top design by A. Masow Architects is just about as stunning as they get.
The gorgeous glass house is a mock-up that was created in an effort to preserve the environment. It houses the tree inside, anchored in the center of the home. The luxe abode would be made entirely of renewable resources and offer tenants a chance to truly be at one with nature, with the tree's branches and leaves extending up four narrow floors. While the development is still a ways out (the architects are currently raising funds on Indiegogo), the images of the concept are pretty surreal. We can't stop staring. This home is definitely one for the books. Ahead, an inside look at the ultimate treehouse.