The Kardashians are our most relatable family. They do a lot together, including star on a long-running reality television series. Perhaps you’ve heard of it?
Their latest escapade is to California’s famous Napa Valley. Many of us know it as wine country, and the older Kardashians now know it as the place where they got insanely drunk and posted a bunch on Snapchat. Thankfully, we have all the Snaps. And we’re going to show them to you. One at a time. You’re so welcome.
First, Kris joined the party.
There are other plane snaps, but they’re honestly boring. So let’s move on to the real stuff.
Oh yes. Hungover wine tasting. A key thing to remember is that when you’re hungover, you’re like basically past being drunk. So it only takes a little to push you back.
Then they just get insanely drunk. It owns.
Those are top-flight fake British accents.
No sober person makes up handshakes this elaborate.
They might have gotten sick of each other, though. “We’re going to share a plane, but not see each other when we come here and separate and have like a week vacation.”
Khloé why? Don’t deprive us of this experience again.
Here’s the best stuff from Day Two.
Don't tell your mother to "ride the dick," people.
Goodbye Kris. We’ll cherish this vacation forever.
