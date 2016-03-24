Kourtney & Khloé Kardashian Got Kris Jenner Insanely Drunk

Michael Hafford
The Kardashians are our most relatable family. They do a lot together, including star on a long-running reality television series. Perhaps you’ve heard of it?

Their latest escapade is to California’s famous Napa Valley. Many of us know it as wine country, and the older Kardashians now know it as the place where they got insanely drunk and posted a bunch on Snapchat. Thankfully, we have all the Snaps. And we’re going to show them to you. One at a time. You’re so welcome.

First, Kris joined the party.

3•21•16

A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchats (@kourtneykardashiansnap) on


There are other plane snaps, but they’re honestly boring. So let’s move on to the real stuff.

Oh yes. Hungover wine tasting. A key thing to remember is that when you’re hungover, you’re like basically past being drunk. So it only takes a little to push you back.
Advertisement

3•21•16

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchats (@kourtneykardashiansnap) on


Then they just get insanely drunk. It owns.

3•21•16

A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchats (@kourtneykardashiansnap) on

Those are top-flight fake British accents.

3•21•16

A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchats (@kourtneykardashiansnap) on

No sober person makes up handshakes this elaborate.

"Gutchenheigen" 3•21•16

A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchats (@kourtneykardashiansnap) on



They might have gotten sick of each other, though. “We’re going to share a plane, but not see each other when we come here and separate and have like a week vacation.”

" Don't try this at home kids." 3•21•16

A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchats (@kourtneykardashiansnap) on


Khloé why? Don’t deprive us of this experience again.

"Next time Napa plans..." 3•22•16

A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchats (@kourtneykardashiansnap) on



Here’s the best stuff from Day Two.

"That's rude??" 3•22•16

A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchats (@kourtneykardashiansnap) on

Don't tell your mother to "ride the dick," people.

3•22•16

A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchats (@kourtneykardashiansnap) on



Goodbye Kris. We’ll cherish this vacation forever.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture