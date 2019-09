Kim Kardashian Met Her Doppelganger & It's Freaking Us Out

It’s a blessing and a curse to be a celeb lookalike. On the one hand, it’s great when your celeb is at the height of their popularity. You can win lookalike contests, pose for pictures with confused midwesterners, and bask in the glorious attention of people tagging their friends in your Instagram photos saying things like, “OMG I thought it was Kim.” Kamīlla Ōsman is living this life to the tune of 236k Instagram followers. And today she fulfilled the ultimate celeb doppelganger dream of actually meeting the celeb that she resembles.“Look who I ran into the other day - @kimkardashian , we can't wait for you guys to see our episode of #KUWK and see what we were up to xo Kim is such a sweet person and so so gorgeous, my god! -Kami,” she wrote on a picture of her meeting Kim Kardashian, who as you may have guessed by now, is her celeb lookalike.