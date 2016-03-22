Uber Eats Is Now Available In New York

If there is a way to eat delicious food without having to leave the apartment, we are all about it. It's why we use Seamless way, way too often. And Seamless has a new competitor on the block: Uber Eats.
Not content to simply overthrow New York City's taxi empire, Uber now wants to dominate our food-delivery scene, too. Technically, Uber Eats has been around since April 2015, but in a very limited capacity. You could only order from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Midtown Manhattan, from two to three restaurant options each day.
Now, with the launch of the standalone Uber Eats app in New York, anyone below 100th Street in Manhattan can order food seven days a week from more than 100 popular restaurants, from 8 a.m. to midnight.
Participating restaurants include everything from Burger Joint and Dylan's Candy Bar to Hill Country Chicken, and Celeste, which previously didn't even offer delivery.
Unlike your traditional black Uber, with Uber Eats, your food is delivered via bicycle courier, which means it should get there pretty darn fast (in as little as 30 minutes, according to Uber). And for a limited time, there is no delivery fee — and no tipping required — so it costs nothing (other than the cost of your meal itself) to try it out. Eventually, the app will charge a small delivery fee, but it will not be subject to surge pricing. Whew.
Uber Eats is also available in Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston and Toronto. You can download the app here.
Not content to simply overthrow New York City's taxi empire, Uber now wants to dominate our food-delivery scene, too. Technically, Uber Eats has been around since April 2015, but in a very limited capacity. You could only order from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Midtown Manhattan, from two to three restaurant options each day.
Now, with the launch of the standalone Uber Eats app in New York, anyone below 100th Street in Manhattan can order food seven days a week from more than 100 popular restaurants, from 8 a.m. to midnight.
Participating restaurants include everything from Burger Joint and Dylan's Candy Bar to Hill Country Chicken, and Celeste, which previously didn't even offer delivery.
Unlike your traditional black Uber, with Uber Eats, your food is delivered via bicycle courier, which means it should get there pretty darn fast (in as little as 30 minutes, according to Uber). And for a limited time, there is no delivery fee — and no tipping required — so it costs nothing (other than the cost of your meal itself) to try it out. Eventually, the app will charge a small delivery fee, but it will not be subject to surge pricing. Whew.
Uber Eats is also available in Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston and Toronto. You can download the app here.
Advertisement