We've all been misled by the internet at some point or another. And today we learned that Miley Cyrus is no exception. On Monday, the pop star posted a meme indicating that singer Meghan Trainor played the role of Martha in the High School Musical movies. "Whaaaaat?!?! How'd I not know this!" Cyrus captioned the Instagram post.
Cyrus was quickly informed, however, that this is not the case. An actress named Kaycee Stroh played Martha in the Disney Channel movies. As BuzzFeed points out, 22-year-old Trainor was just 12 years old when the first HSM premiered.
Even so, we might have let Miley off the hook for being fooled by the erroneous meme... If it weren't for the coincidental fact that Stroh actually appeared in Cyrus' 2009 film, Hannah Montana: The Movie. Yeah, it was seven years ago now, but yikes. Awkward! Cyrus quickly amended her post. "Wtf is life and memes this isn't even true and my heart is slightly broken!!!!!" she added. WTF is life and memes, indeed, Miley.
