These Are The March Madness Moments Everyone Is Talking About

March Madness is known for unpredictability, upsets, and unbelievable moments on the court.
But this year, the annual men's NCAA tournament got off to an especially wild start. The first weekend of competition was marked by major upsets that left fans everywhere bemoaning their "busted brackets" and plays that, well, you have to see to believe.
Here are three amazing moments from the court that you shouldn't miss:
Fighting Irish Fight To The End
Down by one with just a few seconds on the clock, Notre Dame fired the ball toward the rim. It missed, and so did a rebound shot. But Rex Pflueger came to the rescue, tipping the wayward ball back into the basket, giving the No. 6 seed Fighting Irish a 76-75 victory over No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin. "Are you kidding me? Are you freakin' kidding me? That was unbelievable," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said after the game, according to NCAA.com. "God, that was fun."
But this year, the annual men's NCAA tournament got off to an especially wild start. The first weekend of competition was marked by major upsets that left fans everywhere bemoaning their "busted brackets" and plays that, well, you have to see to believe.
Here are three amazing moments from the court that you shouldn't miss:
Fighting Irish Fight To The End
Down by one with just a few seconds on the clock, Notre Dame fired the ball toward the rim. It missed, and so did a rebound shot. But Rex Pflueger came to the rescue, tipping the wayward ball back into the basket, giving the No. 6 seed Fighting Irish a 76-75 victory over No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin. "Are you kidding me? Are you freakin' kidding me? That was unbelievable," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said after the game, according to NCAA.com. "God, that was fun."
Advertisement
GAME-WINNER! https://t.co/D6rFxZHzwF #MarchMadness— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 20, 2016
The Ultimate Buzzer-Beater
Northern Iowa's last-second win over Texas Friday night was made for the movies. This one, you just have to watch. Click here to see the shot everyone is talking about.
Northern Iowa's last-second win over Texas Friday night was made for the movies. This one, you just have to watch. Click here to see the shot everyone is talking about.
Nothing but madness. #NorthernIowa https://t.co/Wl1UiMSmpY— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2016
The Biggest Comeback In College Basketball
Northern Iowa's celebrations were cut short by another rival's come-from-behind win. The Texas A&M Aggies scored 12 points in just about 30 seconds on Sunday to send the game against Northern Iowa into overtime. Two overtimes later, the Aggies eked out a 92-88 win. Sports Illustrated and others are calling it the "largest last-minute comeback ever."
Watch it all go down on YouTube here.
Northern Iowa's celebrations were cut short by another rival's come-from-behind win. The Texas A&M Aggies scored 12 points in just about 30 seconds on Sunday to send the game against Northern Iowa into overtime. Two overtimes later, the Aggies eked out a 92-88 win. Sports Illustrated and others are calling it the "largest last-minute comeback ever."
Watch it all go down on YouTube here.
We don't even know how to explain this sequence. https://t.co/Y0VlhJePyg #MarchMadness— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2016
Still hungry for more March Madness moments? NCAA produced this highlight reel to catch you up:
Advertisement