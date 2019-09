These Are The March Madness Moments Everyone Is Talking About

March Madness is known for unpredictability, upsets, and unbelievable moments on the court.But this year, the annual men's NCAA tournament got off to an especially wild start. The first weekend of competition was marked by major upsets that left fans everywhere bemoaning their "busted brackets" and plays that, well, you have to see to believe.Here are three amazing moments from the court that you shouldn't miss:Down by one with just a few seconds on the clock, Notre Dame fired the ball toward the rim. It missed, and so did a rebound shot. But Rex Pflueger came to the rescue, tipping the wayward ball back into the basket, giving the No. 6 seed Fighting Irish a 76-75 victory over No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin. "Are you kidding me? Are you freakin' kidding me? That was unbelievable," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said after the game, according to NCAA.com. "God, that was fun."