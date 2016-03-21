Watch Lena Dunham's Pro-Hillary Cheerleader Routine

Lena Dunham is on the mend and looking to win.
Surgery to repair a ruptured ovarian cyst had kept the Girls star sidelined for a while. Judging from her enthusiastic new Instagram posts, she's back in business for the sake of the 2016 election.
Dunham spoke to voters at a Hillary Clinton campaign event in Hollywood last night. Lest there was any doubt about her favorite candidate, she donned a pro-Hillary ensemble (including an ASOS denim miniskirt) and performed this spirited cheerleading routine. Where's a pair of pom-poms when you need them?
Variety reports that the campaign event saw the Lenny Letter founder address backlash she's had from fans who object to Clinton.
"I have received more hostility for voting for a qualified female candidate than I have ever received anywhere from the American right wing,” she told the crowd as fellow guests Chelsea Clinton and America Ferrera looked on.
“The fact that other members of the Democratic Party have spoken to me like I was an ill-informed child for voting for someone who represents everything I think this country should be is outrageous.”
Sadly, she refrained from uttering the three words we were all waiting for: Bring it on.
